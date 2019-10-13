Md. man charged in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run in Laurel

A man was arrested in Silver Spring in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Laurel that killed a pedestrian Saturday night.

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night in Prince George’s County.

Police said a man was walking in Laurel, Maryland, near Gorman Avenue and 11th Street around 11 p.m. when he was struck by a car.

The man later died at the hospital.

Police later found the driver, who had fled the scene, in Silver Spring.

Misael Edgardo Cruz Celis, 30, admitted to being involved in the crash. He is charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

