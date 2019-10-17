Police canvass neighborhood for clues, info on fatal Prince George’s Co. shooting

Almost a week after a man was killed in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said they…

Almost a week after a man was killed in a parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland, police said they are still without a suspect in the case.

With the hope of finding witnesses who can lead them to 22-year-old Mamadou Bah’s killer, detectives returned to the scene in Adelphi on Thursday to speak with residents.

“Right now, we’re working with very little,” said Officer Ameera Abdullah, with Prince George’s County police.

It was last Friday that Bah’s uncle Mamadou Diallo said his nephew brought him home because Diallo’s car was in the shop.

After dropping him off, Diallo said Bah turned down an invitation to join him for dinner and decided to head home instead, promising Diallo he would call once he reached home.

That call never came.

At around 7:30 p.m. police said Bah was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Presidential Towers Condominium building where he lived.

Diallo said Bah, who was named after him, and came to the United States from Guinea, West Africa, to study English. In January, Bah would have begun studying for his master’s degree at an area college.

Diallo described his nephew as a quiet person, who was helpful, attentive, respectful and “nice to everybody.”

As his family copes with the loss, Diallo said his only hope is that his nephew’s killer can be brought to justice.

“If some people can help us to find who did that, that’s gonna be good,” Diallo said.

This the second time since the killing that detectives returned to the parking lot to see if they could find anyone who heard or saw anything the night of Oct. 11. Police also handed out fliers with Bah’s picture and information about the case.

Bah’s roommate, Boubacar Diallo, said he and Bah became close friends over the past two years.

“I’m shocked. There is nothing that I can say,” Boubacar Diallo said, adding that he just wants to know the truth about what happened to his friend.

Bah’s roommate hopes police will get the information needed to solve the case and arrest those responsible for his death.

“All his family is back there. They’re crying; they don’t know what happened to their kid,” Boubacar Diallo said.

There is a $25,000 reward being offered in the case. Anyone with information should call the police department’s homicide unit at 301-772-4925. People who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at Prince George’s County Crime Solvers.

