Prince George’s Co. police: Man shot, killed in Adelphi parking lot

Prince George’s County police are looking for more information after a Friday night shooting at a parking lot that killed a 22-year-old in Adelphi, Maryland.

Police responded to 1800 block of Merzerott Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. They found Mamadou Bailo Bah lying outside in a parking lot.

Bailo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George’s County police canvassed an Adelphi neighborhood Saturday afternoon, searching for more information into Bah’s killing.

Our Homicide detectives conducted a canvass earlier today seeking more information regarding Mamadou Bah, who was shot and killed Friday evening in the 1800 Block of Metzerott Road. Our plea to the community is to assist us by calling our tip line at 1 866 411 TIPS. pic.twitter.com/2RlYdB3ZUh — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) October 12, 2019

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

