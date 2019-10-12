Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police:…

Prince George’s Co. police: Man shot, killed in Adelphi parking lot

Jennifer Ortiz

October 12, 2019, 3:38 PM

Prince George’s County police are looking for more information after a Friday night shooting at a parking lot that killed a 22-year-old in Adelphi, Maryland.

Police responded to 1800 block of Merzerott Road around 7:30 p.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. They found Mamadou Bailo Bah lying outside in a parking lot.

Bailo was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George’s County police canvassed an Adelphi neighborhood Saturday afternoon, searching for more information into Bah’s killing.

Detectives are still working to establish a suspect or suspects and a motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

Mamadou Bailo Bah, 22, was shot and killed the night of Friday, Oct. 11. He was found dead in a parking lot in Adelphi, Maryland.

Below is a map of the area where the shooting happened.

 

