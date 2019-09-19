Thieves cause car crash near DC line after Bladensburg ATM theft

Thieves crashed their car into another vehicle early Thursday morning while hauling a stolen ATM, Prince George's County police said.

Thieves crashed their car into another vehicle early Thursday morning while hauling a stolen ATM, Prince George’s County police said.

According to authorities, three suspects stole an ATM from a gas station in the 5500 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg just before 4 a.m.

As they were fleeing the scene, their car crashed into another car near the Baltimore Washington Parkway and U.S. 50.

Kenilworth Avenue was briefly closed near the District line as a result.

The suspects fled on foot as police were arriving at the scene of the crash. They left the ATM behind.

No one was injured in the crash. Police say the ATM was recovered.

Below is a map of the area where the robbery and crash happened.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.