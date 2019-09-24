Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Party on? College Park…

Party on? College Park to hold hearing on noise and nuisances

Will Vitka | @WillVitka

September 24, 2019, 8:23 AM

College Park, Maryland, could become less “party on” and more “tone it down.”

The city council is holding a public hearing Tuesday night to focus on noise and nuisances.

Specifically, the goal is to address “unruly social gatherings,” including an amendment to city code that adds a fine as well as the threat to revoke occupancy permits for repeated violations.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. at Davis Hall, 9217 51st Ave.

