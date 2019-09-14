Man shot dead in Prince George’s Co. supermarket parking lot

Police are investigating an apparent homicide in Chillum, Maryland, after a man was found dead in a supermarket parking lot on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Chillum Road near Sargent Road at around 4 p.m.

There, they found an unresponsive man with trauma to his body.

The man, whose identity has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Prince George’s County police.

Detectives are currently trying to establish suspects and a motive.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call 1-866-411-8477. Police are offering a cash reward and callers can stay anonymous.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

