Man arrested for kidnapping at Branch Ave. Metro station parking lot

Metro Transit police said a woman reported that her boyfriend took off in a car with her 19-month-old child following an argument. The man is not the child's biological father.

A man has been arrested for kidnapping after an argument with his girlfriend at a Metro station parking lot in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the parking area at Branch Avenue Station. Metro Transit police said a woman reported that her boyfriend took off in a car with her 19-month-old child following an argument. The man is not the child’s biological father.

She said that the man told her to get out of the car, but before she could take the child, he drove off.

Transit police began searching for the suspect vehicle, which they found at the couple’s residence. Transit and Prince George’s County police established a perimeter and entered the home, but the suspect and the child were not there.

A spokesman for Metro Transit police said that the suspect changed vehicle and left the house before police arrived.

Police contacted the suspect, Erick Aleman-Hernandez, 22, who ultimately agreed to surrender shortly after 8 p.m. on the 6200 block of Surry Lane in District Heights.

The child was found unharmed.

