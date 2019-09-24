Litter cleanup blitz underway in Prince George’s Co.

A two-day litter cleanup blitz is underway in Prince George's County, Maryland. The goal is to remove 5,000 illegal signs along its roads and medians.

Our team was out conducting a sign blitz today to remove illegally placed signs in our roadways and medians. We will continue the sign blitz tomorrow, so residents who see a sign in a public roadway that needs to be removed should contact CountyClick311. #PrinceGeorgesProud pic.twitter.com/8g1irHmMoG — Angela Alsobrooks (@CEXAlsobrooks) September 23, 2019

The cleanup started Monday and continues Tuesday.

The initiative is part of County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ “beautification initiative,” which includes cracking down on illegal dumping and improving the collection of bulk trash.

Residents in Prince George’s have for decades complained about litter in the county. Alsobrooks and her predecessors have tried a variety of strategies to address the problem, including using technology to track litter and planting trees and flowers.

