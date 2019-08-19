Suspect charged in June killing of transgender woman faces Md. judge

A Prince George's County District Court judge found probable cause to continue to hold a man who is charged with first-degree murder in Zoe Spears' killing.

A Baltimore, Maryland, man charged with the June killing of a young transgender woman faced a Prince George’s County District Court judge Monday following his arrest last month.

The judge found probable cause to continue to hold 33-year-old Gerardo Thomas, said Denise Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Spears, 23, was found shot to death in Fairmount Heights, Maryland, on June 13, just blocks from where 27-year-old Ashanti Carmon, another transgender woman, was fatally shot in March.

At Monday’s preliminary hearing, Roberts said a detective had told the judge that Thomas had spoken with Spears for just 20 seconds before shooting her.

Thomas, an HVAC technician charged with first-degree murder, is being held without bond. No trial date has been set.

