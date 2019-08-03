3 hospitalized after crash in Brandywine

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Prince George's County, Maryland, Monday morning.

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Dyson Road in Brandywine

Maryland State Police said a driver on Dyson Road ran a red light, hitting a box truck that was traveling down U.S. 301.

The driver was removed from the truck and flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were transported to an area hospital. They did not have life-threatening injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.