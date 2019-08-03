Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 3 hospitalized after crash…

3 hospitalized after crash in Brandywine

Alicia Abelson

August 19, 2019, 9:53 AM

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday morning.

It happened just after 7 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Dyson Road in Brandywine

Maryland State Police said a driver on Dyson Road ran a red light, hitting a box truck that was traveling down U.S. 301.

The driver was removed from the truck and flown to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were transported to an area hospital. They did not have life-threatening injuries.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

