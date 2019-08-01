1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-car crash in Hyattsville

A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a three-car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a three-car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Queens Chapel Road at Russell Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a man driving a car westbound on Queens Chapel Road struck a woman in an SUV attempting to make a left turn at Russell Avenue.

The woman driving the SUV died upon impact, according to police.

The man driving the striking vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.