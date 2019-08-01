Home » Prince George's County, MD News » 1 dead, 1 hospitalized…

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 3-car crash in Hyattsville

Alicia Abelson

August 14, 2019, 9:26 AM

A person is dead and another is in the hospital after a three-car crash in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the crash happened around 7 a.m. on Queens Chapel Road at Russell Avenue.

Police said a preliminary investigation found that a man driving a car westbound on Queens Chapel Road struck a woman in an SUV attempting to make a left turn at Russell Avenue.

The woman driving the SUV died upon impact, according to police.

The man driving the striking vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Below is a map of the area where the crash occurred.

