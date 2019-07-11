Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Police search for witnesses…

Police search for witnesses after man found shot, burned in Capitol Heights

John Aaron | @JohnAaronWTOP

July 11, 2019, 4:00 AM

Two months after a gruesome discovery in Prince George’s County in Maryland, police are again asking for the public’s help to crack open a homicide case.

A car was found burning back on May 14 on Akin Avenue in Capitol Heights, Maryland. Devonte Dixon, 26, of Northeast D.C., was discovered once the flames were put out. He was badly burned and had also been shot.

“At this time, nobody has come forward in reference to this homicide,” said Prince George’s County police Cpl. Kyndle Johnson.

On Wednesday evening, detectives canvassed the neighborhood where the car was found, looking for witnesses.

Police ask that anyone with any information contact detectives or crime solvers. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered.

