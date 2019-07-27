Police investigate separate stabbing, shooting in Prince George’s Co.

Police are investigating two separate stabbing and shooting in Prince George's County, Maryland.

Police are investigating a separate stabbing and shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened in Capitol Heights on Friday night.

Just before 8:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Birchleaf, Seat Pleasant police found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and is stable but have very critical injuries, police said.

Police put out a lookout for a male approximately 5 feet, 8 inches, slim build who was wearing a white shirt at the time.

Then at 9:15 p.m., police said that employees at a nearby business on the 5700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway called them to report a stabbing.

Police found a male victim with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and has very critical injuries. Police do not believe that the victim was stabbed where he was found, and they are working to determine a timeline.

Seat Pleasant police Chief Devan Martin said during a news conference that the incidents are isolated, and there is no ongoing immediate threat to the community. He said that preliminary investigation gives no indication that the two isolated incidents are gang-related.

Martin did not release information about suspects in both incidents but said that police have identified a few people of interest and are working with Prince George’s County police.

Mayor Eugene W. Grant said that the stabbing and the shooting are not indicative of the community, which he says is a safe community and has a record of reducing crime by over 34%.

Anyone with information on the stabbing or the shooting should text 240-532-TIPS (8477).

Below are the areas where the stabbing and shooting happened.

