Bowie teen arrested for killing father

A seventeen-year-old was arrested for the murder of his father in the city of Bowie, Maryland, on Friday.

Police were dispatched to Allen Pond Park in response to reports of a homicide on Friday afternoon.

A Bowie police spokesman said that Barba Koroma, 62, was stabbed but still alive when he was found. He died at the scene.

Later Friday, police arrested his son, also named Barba Koroma, 17, in connection to the murder.

Patrol officers found the younger Koroma walking out of a wooded area near the scene with minor injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment before being taken to the Prince George’s police homicide unit for questioning.

According to police, the 17-year-old and his father had been arguing inside a van that the father was driving. Police said Koroma admitted to stabbing his father shortly before the crash. The van then crashed, and Koroma dragged his father out of the vehicle and into the nearby wooded area.

The 17-year-old Koroma was charged — as an adult — with 1st- and 2nd-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Below is a map where the incident occurred:

