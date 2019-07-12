The 44-year-old pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and attempted fourth-degree sex offense as part of a plea agreement in Prince George's County Circuit Court.

A former Georgetown University basketball star faces a lengthy prison sentence for assaulting his girlfriend’s 17-year-old daughter.

Victor Page, 44, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and attempted fourth-degree sex offense as part of a plea agreement in Prince George’s County Circuit Court. He was sentenced to 25 years, with five years suspended.

On Dec. 30, 2018, prosecutors said Page forced his way into the victim’s bedroom, strangled her and tried to remove her clothes. She struggled and got away to their apartment complex’s parking garage before he caught up to her.

Prosecutors said surveillance cameras captured what happened next: He resumed his attack, bystanders intervened, and the victim escaped.

“I am pleased that this case has been fully resolved and that we were able to hold Mr. Victor Page accountable for his despicable actions and that he cannot harm anyone else for a very long time,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement Friday.

“I also applaud this victim and her family for having the courage to stand up to Mr. Page throughout this process in the criminal justice system,” Braveboy added.

Page reportedly had been released early from prison after being sentenced to 10 years for assault in 2013.

The D.C. native played on the 1995-1996 Hoyas alongside Allen Iverson. After the 1996-1997 season, he was selected first team All-Big East Conference. He left school early to enter the 1997 NBA draft but wasn’t selected.

When released, Page will be put on supervised probation for five years and must complete a mental health evaluation. In addition, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years.

