Bowie Baysox’ moon-landing uniforms are a blast

That’s one small acknowledgement by a team, one giant promotion for the Bowie Baysox. The Orioles’ Double-A affiliate is celebrating Saturday’s 50th anniversary of the moon landing by wearing special uniforms.

The front of the jersey showcases Buzz Aldrin saluting the U.S. flag on the moon’s surface under a red, white and blue script “Baysox.” The jersey’s back features the full moon behind stars-and-stripes numerals.

The BaySox are also giving away Trey “Moon” Mancini bobbleheads to the first 750 fans 13 years and older. The current O’s outfielder hit 20 homers (let’s call them moonshots) over his two seasons in Bowie earlier this decade.

@YahooSports loves them and you should too! Check out the jerseys the Baysox will wear this Saturday night in honor of the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landing! Jerseys auctioned off in-stadium during 7/20 game. https://t.co/8Bq0yRBYh6 #MoonLanding50 #birdland @MiLBPromos @MiLB pic.twitter.com/JByjBgkxOc — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 18, 2019

50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing THIS Saturday 7/20 @ 6:35 pm. Trey "Moon" Mancini Bobble Head giveaway by E-ZPass MD. Game worn Jersey Auction w/ Moon Landing Jerseys! Tickets & Info: https://t.co/FJAA1Ab7MI #birdland #orioles #baltimoreorioles #playatthebay #divein pic.twitter.com/ZLdwynHE71 — Bowie Baysox (@BowieBaysox) July 17, 2019

