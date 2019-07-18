Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Bowie Baysox’ moon-landing uniforms…

Bowie Baysox’ moon-landing uniforms are a blast

Dave Preston | @davpresto

July 18, 2019, 11:07 AM

That’s one small acknowledgement by a team, one giant promotion for the Bowie Baysox. The Orioles’ Double-A affiliate is celebrating Saturday’s 50th anniversary of the moon landing by wearing special uniforms.

The front of the jersey showcases Buzz Aldrin saluting the U.S. flag on the moon’s surface under a red, white and blue script “Baysox.” The jersey’s back features the full moon behind stars-and-stripes numerals.

The BaySox are also giving away Trey “Moon” Mancini bobbleheads to the first 750 fans 13 years and older. The current O’s outfielder hit 20 homers (let’s call them moonshots) over his two seasons in Bowie earlier this decade.

