$5,000 reward offered for information after college student from Prince George’s Co. killed in botched robbery

Federal officials in Baltimore are offering a reward for information related to the July 11 killing of a Morgan State University college student from Prince George’s County in a failed robbery attempt. They say the suspects in the incident are “armed and dangerous.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects involved in the killing of 19-year-old Manuel Luis Jr.

Luis left campus and walked to his car at the corner of Loch Raven Boulevard and Pentridge Road in Baltimore shortly before 2:30 a.m., when two unidentified black men yelled out at him to stop, according to a news release from ATF.

Luis instead got into his vehicle. One suspect ran across Raven Boulevard and fired multiple shots at Luis’ vehicle, striking him twice and killing him.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot, heading westbound on Pentridge Road.

Before the incident, the suspects were walking southbound on Loch Raven Boulevard, according to the release. Officials said the suspects are in their late teens to early 20s and reside in the city.

“These suspects ended the life of an innocent young man who was a promising student with a loving family,” ATF Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada said in the release.

“Their blatant disregard for his life and the quick decision to shoot make it clear that they represent a serious danger to this city and its citizens. We are asking anyone with information to come forward before someone else gets hurt or loses their life. Even the smallest detail could make the difference.”

Anyone with information should call ATF at 888-283-8477 or email ATF at ATFtips@atf.gov.

