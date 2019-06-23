Man struck, killed by car on Indian Head Highway in Maryland

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian just after midnight on Indian Head Highway, near East Swan Creek Road in Chapel Hill.

A man died Sunday morning after being hit by a car on Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

They discovered a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene as police arrived.

