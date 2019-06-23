202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man struck, killed by…

Man struck, killed by car on Indian Head Highway in Maryland

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP June 23, 2019 6:32 am 06/23/2019 06:32am
16 Shares

A man died Sunday morning after being hit by a car on Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Officers responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian just after midnight on Indian Head Highway, near East Swan Creek Road in Chapel Hill.

They discovered a man who had been struck by a vehicle. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries. His identity had not been made public as of Sunday morning.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained on scene as police arrived.

Below is a map of the area:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
crash indian head highway Local News Maryland News pedestrian Prince George's County, MD News Washington, DC Traffic
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Where to see DC-area July 4 fireworks

When the fireworks start, everyone will surely stop and stare and be amazed. Here are some places to see them around the D.C. area.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!