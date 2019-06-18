202
Huge water rescue exercise will occur in Potomac near National Harbor

By Alejandro Alvarez June 18, 2019 5:48 am
Don’t be alarmed if you see a lot of first responders on the Potomac River on Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard and several other federal, state and local law enforcement and rescue agencies will carry out a drill simulating a mass water rescue near National Harbor.

Starting around 9 a.m., first responders will simulate a massive response involving multiple water rescues from a staged boating accident in the area of the ferry terminal at National Harbor.

Prince George’s County police, one of several agencies participating in the exercise, tweeted that the drill will likely be visible from Interstate 495 on the Woodrow Wilson Memorial Bridge.

Water taxis supplied by Entertainment Cruises will be used to simulate the incident, and students from George Washington University will participate, according to Coast Guard spokesman Andy Kendrick.

Kendrick said the drill is meant to bolster efficient coordination in the event of a large-scale emergency.

