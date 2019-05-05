202
Under cover of darkness, Prince George’s Co. police disrupt illegal trash dumping

By Dick Uliano May 5, 2019 11:03 pm 05/05/2019 11:03pm
Prince George's County police released this photo of a suspect's vehicle filled with trash that police say they were attempting to illegally dump. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)

Police made good on a promise to crack down on illegal trash dumping in neighborhoods in Prince George’s County, Maryland, this weekend.

Going on a tip from concerned business owners and under the cover of darkness, Prince George’s County police chief Hank Stawinski and a team of officers staked out Cryden Way near Marlboro Pike before dawn Saturday morning.

While officers watched, two trucks laden with construction trash rolled up and the drivers were in the process of unloading their unwanted cargo when they were thwarted by police, according to Prince George’s County police.

Two men were arrested at the scene and both had outstanding arrest warrants for traffic violations, police said.

Last month County Executive Angela Alsobrooks warned that the county would aggressively pursue illegal dumpers and that those caught could face jail time.

Nearly a dozen hidden cameras have been deployed throughout the county in a bid to catch those who illegally dump commercial trash in neighborhoods.

“We want our community to know that we take your tips seriously,” Stawinski said. “We embrace County Executive Angela Alsobrooks’ mandate to keep our neighborhoods free of trash.”

