Prince George’s Co. police search for man who touched 4-year-old

Police in Prince George’s County are working to identify a man who inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl near Lewisdale, Maryland.

According to a news release, the incident took place on Saturday, May 25, on the 1900 block of Amherst Road. The girl was outside when the suspect approached her and offered her chewing gum if she followed him into the laundry room of a nearby apartment building.

The girl followed the suspect and, once inside the laundry room, he touched her on the buttocks. Another child interrupted the encounter, and the girl was able to run out of the laundry room.

Police said the girl’s mother had briefly lost sight of her daughter when the suspect lured her into the building.

The suspect is described as a man, believed to be in his 30s, with a thin build and short hair. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball cap, a bright blue T-shirt and khaki pants.

There have been no other reports of similar crimes in the area, but police are urging parents to remain vigilant and contact police if they witness any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information about the incident involving the 4-year-old girl is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908.

