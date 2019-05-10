202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Man's death in Landover…

Man’s death in Landover was result of self-defense, police say

By Valerie Bonk May 10, 2019 3:13 pm 05/10/2019 03:13pm
Share

A man who was killed last month in Landover, Maryland, died after an act of self-defense, police said Friday.

A Prince George’s County police investigation revealed that around 9 p.m. on April 22, Tauron Williamson, 23, of Oxon Hill, and Tyron Wheeler, 22, of Northeast D.C., were trying to rob two other men on 75th Avenue in Landover.

Police said Wheeler had a gun during the robbery and shot one of the victims, who was listed in critical condition.

The second robbery victim fought back and struck Williamson in the head with a rock, police said. Williamson died from his injuries on April 25. 

Related Stories

It was initially believed that Williamson had also been shot, but a later autopsy determined that his injury was solely the result of being struck in the head with the rock, police said.

Police have determined that the second robbery victim was acting in self-defense when he struck Williamson.

Wheeler is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and related charges, and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

Detectives are working with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
armed robbery crime Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police self-defense
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Legendary actress and singer Doris Day dead at 97

Actress Doris Day has died at the age of 97, her foundation said. See photos from throughout her life and career.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!