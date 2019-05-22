Man found dead on street in College Park

Prince George's County police say a passerby discovered the man outside in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue around 6 a.m.

A man was found dead in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

The Prince George’s County police said a passerby discovered the man on the ground outside in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue around 6 a.m. On Wednesday evening, they identified him as Ronnie Jacobs Jr., 33, of no fixed address.

The police said the man had suffered head trauma. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area where the man was found.

