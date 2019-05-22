202
Man found dead on street in College Park

By Anagha Srikanth May 22, 2019 6:45 pm 05/22/2019 06:45pm
A man was found dead in College Park, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

The Prince George’s County police said a passerby discovered the man on the ground outside in the 8700 block of Rhode Island Avenue around 6 a.m. On Wednesday evening, they identified him as Ronnie Jacobs Jr., 33, of no fixed address.

The police said the man had suffered head trauma. An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is a map of the area where the man was found.

college park crime death investigation Prince George's County, MD News Rhode Island
