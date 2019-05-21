202
Temple Hills man shot dead in Camp Springs

By Teddy Gelman May 21, 2019 1:55 pm 05/21/2019 01:55pm
Prince George’s County police are investigating a homicide in Camp Springs, Maryland, in a neighborhood not far from Joint Base Andrews.

Officers responded to a welfare call in the 5400 block of Morris Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday and found a man who’d been shot on the sidewalk, Prince George’s County police said.

Rufus Clark, 28, of Temple Hills, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a series of tweets, police said the investigation was ongoing to determine a motive and identify suspects.

Members of the public with information are asked to call the Prince George’s Crime Solvers hot line at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Below is the area of the incident:

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

