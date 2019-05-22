202
Beltsville man dies in College Park motorcycle crash on Outer Loop

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP May 22, 2019 1:08 pm 05/22/2019 01:08pm
A Beltsville, Maryland, man is dead following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on the Outer Loop of the Beltway in Prince George’s County.

Stuart Woods, 39, lost control of his Harley-Davidson around 11 p.m. on a ramp from I-495 to northbound I-95 in College Park and struck the left guardrail, the police said.

Woods was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police say there is no evidence of alcohol but believe speed was a factor in the crash.

A map of the area where the crash occurred is below.

