2 dead in fiery Brandywine crash

Two people are dead after an SUV and a small work van collided on Brandywine Road in Brandywine, Maryland Tuesday night.

The collision took place around 8 p.m. near Lee Acres Drive, according to Prince George’s County police, when the SUV entered the southbound lanes of Brandywine Road and struck a northbound work van head-on.

The SUV burst into flames and the driver was badly burned.

The drivers of both vehicles were pronounced dead at the scene. It appears neither vehicle had any passengers.

Police identified the driver of the van as Santos Carbajal, 39, of Brandywine.

The SUV driver has not yet been identified.

All lanes on Brandywine Road reopened around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

