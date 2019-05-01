1 person killed in Brandywine crash

Just before 6:30 p.m., a car carrying two men traveling northbound on Brandywine Road crashed into another vehicle heading southbound.

One man is dead after a two-car crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Friday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a car carrying two men traveling northbound on Brandywine Road crashed into another vehicle heading southbound near Lee Acres Drive, according to Prince Georges County spokesperson Ameera Abdullah.

The passenger of the northbound car died on the scene.

Both drivers and the other occupants of the southbound car, including a man, woman and child, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash occurred:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.