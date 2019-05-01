202
1 person killed in Brandywine crash

By Hallie Mellendorf May 17, 2019 11:47 pm 05/17/2019 11:47pm
One man is dead after a two-car crash in Brandywine, Maryland, Friday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., a car carrying two men traveling northbound on Brandywine Road crashed into another vehicle heading southbound near Lee Acres Drive, according to Prince Georges County spokesperson Ameera Abdullah.

The passenger of the northbound car died on the scene.

Both drivers and the other occupants of the southbound car, including a man, woman and child, were taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

brandywine road fatal crash Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News traffic
