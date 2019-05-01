1 charged after Prince George’s Co. hit-and-run

A driver in a van struck a Maserati. Police arrested him with a loaded handgun on Indian Head Highway.

A traffic stop in Prince George’s County, Maryland, turned into a police pursuit and a hit-and-run in the predawn hours of Friday.

The Maryland State Police said in a statement that Lamar Davon Daniels, 37, of Landover, drove a Dodge Caravan through a stop sign at Maryland Route 210/Indian Head Highway and Livingston Road just before 3 a.m. When a state trooper signaled for him to pull over, the police said, Daniels slowed down, but then sped off.

As he turned onto Indian Head Highway, Daniels struck a Maserati that had the right of way, police said. He tried to keep going, but eventually the damage to the van from the collision forced him to stop, and he tried to run off.

State troopers arrested Daniels and found a loaded Glock semi-automatic handgun near where he was arrested, the police said, adding that they also found “indicators of impairment from alcohol or drugs.” A database check found that Daniels was prohibited from owning a gun because of a felony conviction.

The people in the car were taken to a hospital where they were checked out and released. Daniels was treated and released, all the while in police custody.

Daniels faces charges including fleeing and eluding law enforcement, failing to remain at the scene of a personal injury collision, driving while under the influence, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person with a felony conviction and more.

