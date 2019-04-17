Prince George’s Co. storefront smashed by pickup in attempt to steal ATM

The latest attempt to crash through a store and steal an ATM happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in Mt. Ranier, Maryland.

For the fourth time since mid-March, a pickup truck has backed into a storefront in an attempt to steal the ATM. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

For the fourth time since mid-March, a pickup has been driven backward through the glass front of a convenience store in an attempt to steal the ATM.

The latest incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Varnum Street in Mt. Ranier, Maryland.

“We believe the four cases that occurred in Prince George’s County are linked,” said Prince George’s County police Officer Ameera Abdullah.

“Three suspects, at least, we believe drive a pickup truck to the location, drive it through the business and attempt to take the ATM. Either they are successful or not. In this case, they were not successful,” she said.

But the crash-and-grab thieves are batting .500. Police said in two of the four attempts, they made off with the ATM.

Prince George’s County convenience stores were hit March 13, April 3, April 10 and April 17.

Similar attempts may have been made at convenience stores in D.C. and Montgomery County.

Abdullah said Prince George’s County police are collaborating with police in other jurisdictions on similar crimes.

A stolen pickup was recovered from one of the past attempts. So far, no one has been hurt in the attempted burglaries.

The crime is so brazen, it’s not something that happens often and the individuals behind the latest spree were careful to conceal their identities from video cameras that are trained on the interior and exterior of convenience stores.

“They’re masked up so you don’t really get to see much of what they look like, so I think they’ve taken some steps to hide their identities more so than most,” Abudllah said.

Police said they are stepping up patrols near convenience stores in an effort to bring the spree to a halt.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported from Mt. Ranier, Maryland.

