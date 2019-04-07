Northbound BW Parkway reopens near Laurel after crash

All northbound lanes of the BW Parkway have reopened after a crash south of Laurel, Maryland left at least one person injured early Sunday morning.

One person was transported to an area hospital by helicopter following a crash involving a single vehicle near Powder Mill Road around 6 a.m. Sunday, a U.S. Park Police spokesman told WTOP.

One other passenger was in the car. It is unclear whether they were injured.

All northbound lanes of the parkway had reopened by 9:30 a.m. between Powder Mill Road and Md. 197 after a crash investigation. Residual delays were possible.

Below is a map of the affected area:

