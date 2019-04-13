202
Man fatally shot in Fort Washington

By Teddy Gelman April 13, 2019 10:11 am 04/13/2019 10:11am
Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Fort Washington Friday night. (Courtesy Prince George's County police)

A man was fatally shot in Fort Washington, Maryland on Friday night, Prince George’s County police say.

According to police, it happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Tucker Road, near Saint Barnabas Road.

Officers found the man on the ground outside a house. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

Below is a map of where the shooting happened.

crime fatal shooting fort washington Latest News Teddy Gelman
