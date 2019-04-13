Man fatally shot in Fort Washington

Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot outside a house in Prince George's County, Maryland.

A man was fatally shot in Fort Washington, Maryland on Friday night, Prince George’s County police say.

According to police, it happened around 11 p.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Tucker Road, near Saint Barnabas Road.

Officers found the man on the ground outside a house. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. The victim’s name had not been made public as of Saturday morning.

