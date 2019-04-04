202
4 killed in Prince George’s County crash

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP April 19, 2019 12:52 pm 04/19/2019 12:52pm
Four people were killed in a crash Thursday night in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It happened in the 5800 block of Sheriff Road in Capitol Heights around 10:30 p.m.

Prince George’s County police said that an SUV was traveling westbound on Sheriff Road; it approached a car making a left turn, but as the SUV driver tried to go around that car, the driver lost control.

The SUV struck a curb, rolled over and hit an electrical pole, police said. Two people inside the vehicle were thrown out from it. All four died at the scene, police said.

The victims have been identified as Samuel Moss, 35, of Capitol Heights; Shyra Harris, 24, of District Heights; Antonio Price, 27, of District Heights; and Jasmine Davis, 21, of District Heights.

Police are looking into whether speed played a major part in the crash.

The area was closed as police investigated.

Pepco crews replaced the struck pole after the incident.

WTOP’s John Domen contributed to this report.

Topics:
capitol heights crash fatal crash Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News sheriff road
