1 dead, 1 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

By Teddy Gelman April 14, 2019 11:26 am 04/14/2019 11:26am
A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Suitland, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Maywood Lane and Silver Hill road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both men were found inside of a house on Maywood lane.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of the area where it happened.

