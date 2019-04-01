1 dead, 1 wounded in Prince George’s Co. shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Suitland, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

A man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Suitland, Maryland, early Sunday morning.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on Maywood Lane and Silver Hill road, according to Prince George’s County police.

Both men were found inside of a house on Maywood lane.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.