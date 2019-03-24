202
Police investigation temporarily shuts Blue Line in Prince George’s Co.

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP March 24, 2019 1:20 am 03/24/2019 01:20am
Blue Line Metrorail service between Morgan Boulevard and Largo Town Center stations in Prince George’s County, Maryland, was temporarily disrupted due to a police investigation Saturday.

Gunfire was heard at the Largo Town Center station around 10:15 p.m. Metro police said that a man got into a fight with another group of men inside the station. Police said the shots were fired near the fare gates.

No one was hurt and one man is in custody, police said.

The station was shut down for some 25 minutes.

The investigation is ongoing.

Topics:
andrea cambron gunfire Largo Town Center Local News metrorail Morgan Boulevard Prince George's County, MD News
