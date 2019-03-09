1 dead, 3 injured after 4-vehicle crash on I-95 in Maryland

One person is dead and four others injured after a crash involving four vehicles, one of which was driving in the wrong direction, on Interstate 95 near Beltsville, Maryland.

A Maryland State Police spokesman said the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the northbound lanes of I-95 before MD-212, Exit 29 for Powder Mill Road.

Police initially said that a Honda Civic driven by an unidentified woman was traveling in the wrong direction on the northbound lanes of I-95, but now say that has yet to be determined.

The Civic was traveling on I-95 when it crashed with a Mitsubishi Gallant, then crashed a second time into a BMW 325. The Mitsubishi was driven by Keith Hingle, 31, of Beltsville. He was uninjured, police said.

The driver of the BMW flew partially through the windshield. The BMW was driven by Olayanju Kayode, 35, of Laurel.

Both the BMW and the Honda then collided with a Lexus RX350, driven by Earl Ross Jr., 46, of Mechanicsville.

The Honda drifted onto the right shoulder of the road, and caught fire with the driver trapped inside. She died at the scene, police said. Her identity had not been made public as of Saturday afternoon.

Ross and Kayode were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police did not identify the third injured person.

All lanes reopened around 9:20 a.m., but delays persisted for over two miles back through the Capital Beltway until mid-morning.

