6th suspect charged in death of Va. teen stabbed 100 times

A sixth suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Virginia teen.

Jose Ortega Ayala, 26, of Greenbelt, Maryland, has been charged with first-degree murder and other related charges, according to Prince George’s County police.

He was arrested in Arlington, Virginia, and is currently awaiting extradition to Prince George’s County.

Ayala is the sixth to be charged in the death of 16-year-old Jacson Pineda-Chicas.

Investigators believe all the suspects and the victim were members of an MS-13 clique in Fairfax, Virginia. A meeting at the Prince George’s County home of their leader turned violent when gang members questioned Pineda-Chicas’ loyalty, prosecutors said.

Pinedas-Chicas was then attacked and killed. He was stabbed 100 times, police said.

His body was then driven to and left in a remote, grassy area of Stafford County, Virginia.

The other suspects are 29-year-old Jose Ordonez-Zometa, whose house Pineda-Chicas was killed in; 20-year-old Jonathan Castillo-Rivera; 18-year-old Kevin Rodriguez-Flores; 16-year-old Christian Martinez-Ramirez; and 25-year-old Jose Hernandez-Garcia.

Investigators believe Ordonez-Zometa was the gang leader.

All suspects are being charged as adults.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call detectives at 301-772-4925. Callers who want to remain anonymous can call 1-866-411-8477 or submit information online.

