Prince George’s Co. police ID man killed in 2-vehicle crash

A two-vehicle crash in Brandywine left one dead and sent another to the hospital on Tuesday night.

A two-vehicle crash in Brandywine, Maryland, left one dead and sent another to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Thirty-nine-year-old Garfield Manning, of Brandywine, died on the scene. The other driver had injuries that are not life-threatening

According to Prince George’s County police, it happened just before 10 p.m. on Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County between Gibbons Church Road and Lee Acres Drive.

Police said that Manning was traveling southbound when he lost control of his car and entered the northbound lanes, striking another car.

Just minutes before the fatal crash, Manning was also involved in a crash in a parking lot on the 700 block of Matapeake Business Drive that resulted in minor damage, police said in a news release.

The crash left all lanes of Brandywine Road closed until just after 4 a.m. as police investigated.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.