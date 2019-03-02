202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Prince George's Co. police…

Prince George’s Co. police ID man killed in 2-vehicle crash

By Zeke Hartner March 27, 2019 11:29 pm 03/27/2019 11:29pm
5 Shares

A two-vehicle crash in Brandywine, Maryland, left one dead and sent another to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Thirty-nine-year-old Garfield Manning, of Brandywine, died on the scene. The other driver had injuries that are not life-threatening

According to Prince George’s County police, it happened just before 10 p.m. on Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County between Gibbons Church Road and Lee Acres Drive.

Police said that Manning was traveling southbound when he lost control of his car and entered the northbound lanes, striking another car.

Just minutes before the fatal crash, Manning was also involved in a crash in a parking lot on the 700 block of Matapeake Business Drive that resulted in minor damage, police said in a news release.

The crash left all lanes of Brandywine Road closed until just after 4 a.m. as police investigated.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
brandywine brandywine road fatal crash Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News Zeke Hartner
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: 2019 cherry blossoms

It's cherry blossom season in the nation's capital, with pink and white flowers declaring an end to winter with a burst of color. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!