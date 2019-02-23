Woman struck by Prince George’s Co. police car

A Prince George's County patrol car struck a woman early Saturday morning. The woman stepped into the street outside of a crosswalk.
WASHINGTON — A woman was injured after being struck by a Prince George’s County police patrol car early Saturday morning.
The incident happened at 3 a.m. on Village Green Drive near Barlowe Road.
The woman was not in a crosswalk when she stepped into the street from between two parked vehicles and was struck, according to Prince George’s County police.
The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.
The woman suffered a leg injury and is expected to be OK. The officer was not injured.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
Below is a map of where the incident took place.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.