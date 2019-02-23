202
Woman struck by Prince George’s Co. police car

By Jennifer Ortiz February 23, 2019 1:50 pm 02/23/2019 01:50pm
WASHINGTON — A woman was injured after being struck by a Prince George’s County police patrol car early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 3 a.m. on Village Green Drive near Barlowe Road.

The woman was not in a crosswalk when she stepped into the street from between two parked vehicles and was struck, according to Prince George’s County police.

The officer was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.

The woman suffered a leg injury and is expected to be OK. The officer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of where the incident took place.

