Woman ID’d in fatal Upper Marlboro crash

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP February 22, 2019 2:40 pm 02/22/2019 02:40pm
WASHINGTON — A Thursday night crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, left one woman dead.

Police say a man was traveling eastbound on Marlboro Pike toward Old Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro at 10:15 p.m. when he struck Virginia Curtin, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, in another car near the intersection.

Curtin died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

WTOP’s Will Vitka contributed to this report.

andrea cambron fatal crash Latest News Local News Maryland News Old Crain Highway Prince George's County, MD News upper marlboro
