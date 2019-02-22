Woman ID’d in fatal Upper Marlboro crash

Police say a man was traveling eastbound on Marlboro Pike toward Old Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro at 10:15 p.m. when he hit a woman in another car near the intersection.

WASHINGTON — A Thursday night crash in Prince George’s County, Maryland, left one woman dead.

Police say a man was traveling eastbound on Marlboro Pike toward Old Crain Highway in Upper Marlboro at 10:15 p.m. when he struck Virginia Curtin, 24, of Chesapeake Beach, in another car near the intersection.

Curtin died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

