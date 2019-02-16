202
Prince George’s Co. Summer Youth Enrichment Program helps teens start job search

By Liz Anderson | @planetnoun February 16, 2019 4:10 pm 02/16/2019 04:10pm
Prince George's County teens with their eyes on summer jobs spent part of their Saturday getting that process underway and applying for the Summer Youth Enrichment Program. See photos.

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — Teens with their eyes on summer jobs spent part of their Saturday getting that process underway.

A steady stream of people showed up at Community of Hope AME Church in Temple Hills to apply to Prince George’s County’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program, also known as SYEP.

The in-person application event was meant to ensure that all who are interested can complete the application process, especially folks who may not have access to computers at home.

“So we are hoping to register up to 6,000 children this year for our Summer Youth Enrichment Programs,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks.

The age range of eligibility has also been widened.

“Now, it’s 14 to 22 years old to include disconnected youth,” Alsobrooks said.

According to flyers handed out at the event, there will be two pay tiers. Teens 14-17 will earn $9.80 an hour, and those ages 18-22 will earn $11.50 an hour.

Alsobrooks said that with the expanded age range, “Our hope is that they will grow in the program — that they will continue — to have the skills that will be necessary to succeed in the workplace and that they’ll mature with us.”

Saturday’s application event won’t be the last. For those who want to apply in-person, there will be another event on Saturday, Feb. 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Glenarden’s ministry center on Brightseat Road in Landover.

More information about Prince George’s County’s Summer Youth Enrichment Program can be found on the county’s website. 

angela alsobrooks Business & Finance Community of Hope AME Education News Latest News Living News liz anderson Local News Maryland News Parenting Tips Prince George's County, MD News summer jobs Summer Youth Enrichment Program temple hills
