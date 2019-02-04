202
Police seek information after man found shot dead in car in Oxon Hill

By Rick Massimo February 4, 2019 4:22 pm 02/04/2019 04:22pm
WASHINGTON – The police are going door to door looking for information after a man was found shot dead in a car in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Friday.

Nayel Shabex was found dead in a car Friday in Oxon Hill. (Courtesy Prince George’s County Police Department)

The Prince George’s County police said in a statement that they were called to check on someone at about 2:40 p.m. on Deal Drive, about 1,000 feet from the D.C. border, when they found the body of Nayel Shabex, 23, of Edgewater, in a car with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The police will be canvassing the neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. Monday, looking for information. If you know anything more about the incident, they’re asking you to call them at (301) 772-4925. If you don’t want to give your name, you can call Crime Solvers at 866-411-8477 (TIPS) or text “PGPD” plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

You can also go online at www.pgpolice.org. There’s a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Topics:
Local News man found dead Maryland News Nayel Shabex oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News
