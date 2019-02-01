1 dead, 3 injured in Indian Head highway crash

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 210 at Berry Road. One man died on the scene. Three other adults were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

WASHINGTON — A man has died after a three-vehicle crash on Indian Head highway in Accokeek, Maryland, Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 210 at Berry Road. Fifty-nine-year-old Juan Menedez Castillo, of Waldorf, was killed. Three other adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Castillo was a passenger in a Ford Escape that was stopped at a red light on southbound Indian Head Highway, when it was struck from behind by the driver of a Nissan Altima. The car Castillo was in then struck another vehicle, a news release said.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Ford have serious injuries; the driver of the third vehicle has minor injuries.

Police are investigating what caused Nissan to crash into the Ford.

All northbound lanes on Route 210 were closed and reopened by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 301-731-4422.

Below is a map where the crash occurred:

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.