1 dead, 3 injured in Indian Head highway crash

By Hallie Mellendorf February 19, 2019 10:00 pm 02/19/2019 10:00pm
WASHINGTON — A man has died after a three-vehicle crash on Indian Head highway in Accokeek, Maryland, Monday night.

Around 11 p.m., police responded to a crash on Route 210 at Berry Road. Fifty-nine-year-old Juan Menedez Castillo, of Waldorf, was killed. Three other adults were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Castillo was a passenger in a Ford Escape that was stopped at a red light on southbound Indian Head Highway, when it was struck from behind by the driver of a Nissan Altima. The car Castillo was in then struck another vehicle, a news release said.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Ford have serious injuries; the driver of the third vehicle has minor injuries.

Police are investigating what caused Nissan to crash into the Ford.

All northbound lanes on Route 210 were closed and reopened by 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the crash should call 301-731-4422.

Below is a map where the crash occurred:

