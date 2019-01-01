202.5
Long-burning Upper Marlboro warehouse fire caused $1.5M in damage

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP January 1, 2019 10:38 am 01/01/2019 10:38am
The fire at the Upper Marlboro warehouse could be seen for miles on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2018. (Courtesy Prince George's County Fire)

WASHINGTON — A warehouse fire that began Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, caused at least $1.5 million in damage and took 58 hours to put out, the Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department said.

The cause of the blaze that started Saturday morning at B&K Rental Co. remains under investigation.

There were no injuries, spokesman Mark Brady said.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, and portions of the building collapsed. It was declared extinguished at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31..

B&K Rental Co. provides scaffolding, bleachers and seating for a variety of events, Brady said. The White House, the Cherry Blossom Festival and a few area universities are listed as some of the company’s top clients, according to its website.

WTOP’s Rick Massimo contributed to this report.

