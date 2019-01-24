Teen boy arrested in shooting of another teen in Landover

A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting of a 15-year-old in Prince George's County, Maryland.

WASHINGTON — A boy has been charged as an adult in the shooting of a 15-year-old in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police arrested 16-year-old Edwin Munoz Hernandez, of Landover, on charges of first-degree assault and other related charges on Thursday.

Officers arrived in the 6700 block of Dorman Street on Wednesday and found the victim in a bedroom with a gunshot wound. He has life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, Prince George’s County police said.

The suspect and the victim were drinking alcohol in the house, police said. Munoz Hernandez admitted to playing with two guns — which police found — and pointed one of the guns at the victim, pulling the trigger, police said.

Munoz Hernandez was taken into custody Thursday and is on a no-bond status.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 301-772-4925.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.