202
Home » Prince George's County, MD News » Boy in critical condition…

Boy in critical condition after being shot in Landover home

By Rick Massimo January 23, 2019 2:00 pm 01/23/2019 02:00pm
4 Shares

WASHINGTON — A boy is in the hospital in what the police are calling critical condition after he was shot inside a house in Landover on Wednesday morning.

Prince George’s County police said the shooting around 10 a.m. in a house on Dorman Street, near the John Hanson Highway.

Police Cpl. Lamar Robinson said two boys were in one room when the boy was shot in the upper body, while an adult was in another room.

They’re talking with the other boy, whom the police described as very cooperative.

It’s not known yet who pulled the trigger, or whether the shooting was accidental.

WTOP’s Megan Cloherty contributed to this report.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
boy shot crime landover Local News Maryland News Prince George's County, MD News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

‘Black Panther’ wins top prize at SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards declared "Wakanda forever." See photos from the night.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500