Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Oxon Hill shooting

21-year-old Rondell Fletcher, of Southeast D.C., is charged with first and second-degree murder for fatally shooting Tyamonee Johnson, 22, of Fort Washington.

WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police announced Wednesday.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Mystic Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Johnson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting escalated from a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed Fletcher shot Johnson during a fight about another person.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

