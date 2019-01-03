202.5
Suspect arrested in connection to fatal Oxon Hill shooting

By Hallie Mellendorf January 3, 2019 2:52 am 01/03/2019 02:52am
WASHINGTON — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting in Oxon Hill, Maryland, police announced Wednesday.

21-year-old Rondell Fletcher, of Southeast D.C., is charged with first and second-degree murder for fatally shooting Tyamonee Johnson, 22, of Fort Washington.

Police were called to the 1700 block of Mystic Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, they found Johnson outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting escalated from a domestic dispute. An investigation revealed Fletcher shot Johnson during a fight about another person.

Topics:
crime first-degree murder homicide Local News Maryland News oxon hill Prince George's County, MD News second degree murder shooting
