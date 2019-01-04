202.5
Prince George’s Co. police officer suspended during sex assault investigation

By Abigail Constantino January 4, 2019 9:21 pm 01/04/2019 09:21pm
WASHINGTON — A Prince George’s County police officer who has been accused of sexual assault has been suspended amid an investigation, police said.

The officer was on-duty when a woman said that the officer touched her inappropriately outside the New Carrollton Metro station around 5 a.m. Friday, according to Prince George’s County police.

County police and Metro Transit Police are conducting separate investigations.

Metro is reviewing surveillance video, and asks anyone with information to call 301-955-5000.

The officer is suspended pending the investigation’s outcome.

Below is the area where it happened.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News new carrollton new carrollton metro station Prince George's County, MD News prince georges county police sexual assault
