Police: Man found dead in Prince George’s Co. yard drove with suspects that day

Days after a man's body mysteriously appeared in a Lanham, Maryland, woman's backyard, investigators said they've arrested the two men he had been traveling with earlier that day from Virginia.

On Jan. 8, a woman woke up to find a man lying in her backyard. Prince George’s County police quickly determined it was the body of Thomas Baldwin, 29, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

After interviewing witnesses and reviewing nearby home surveillance, they’ve arrested two of Baldwin’s acquaintances. Investigators said both 29-year-old Christopher Foxworthy of Stafford, Virginia, and 44-year-old Dorian Ragland of Fredericksburg, Virginia, drove up to Lanham earlier that day with Baldwin in the car.

Investigators don’t know why they say the two men shot Baldwin, why his body was left in the yard or what the men were doing in Lanham.

Foxworthy’s entire face is covered in tattoos, with the phrase “s*** happens” under his eyes. He and Ragland are charged with first- and second-degree murder.

