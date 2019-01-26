Route 1 reopens after fatal crash in College Park

Prince George's County Police said the woman was driving southbound on Route 1 when she struck another car traveling in the same direction. She then crossed over the median into the northbound lane and struck a pickup trick.

WASHINGTON — A woman is dead after her car crossed over a median and crashed into a pickup truck in College Park, Maryland.

It happened around 6:45 this morning on Route 1 just inside the Beltway.

Route 1 closed on Saturday morning as an investigation continued, but reopened around noon.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other car and the pickup truck were not injured.

