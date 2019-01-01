1 critical after tractor trailer overturns on Beltway in Prince George’s Co.

Prince George's County Fire and EMS spokesman Mark Brady said the crash happened near MD-450/Annapolis Road in the median.

A tractor trailer overturned on the Inner Loop on Friday morning. (Courtesy NBC Washington)

WASHINGTON — One person is in critical condition after a tractor trailer overturned on the Inner Loop of the Beltway on Friday morning in Maryland.

As a result, traffic is severely backed up and slowdowns plague the area. Two right lanes are getting by the crash.

Brady said one patient is being transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

